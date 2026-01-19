Akshay Kumar’s security vehicle met with accident in Mumbai after colliding with auto rickshaw

PSL raises salary cap, adds teams, but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer still earn more than an entire squad combined
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's security vehicle met with an accident on Monday in Mumbai. The incident took place when the actor and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, were on the way to their Juhu home from the airport. An auto rickshaw, hit by a speeding Mercedes, banged into the actor’s security entourage vehicle, which in turn hit the actor’s SUV, HT reported. The accident occurred near the Silver Beach cafe in Mumbai’s Juhu. The injured passengers from the rickshaw were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, said Mumbai Police.