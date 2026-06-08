Akshay Kumar slashes fee by nearly 70%, charges just Rs 1.8 crore for Welcome 3; Here’s why

Akshay Kumar has reportedly taken just Rs 1.8 crore upfront for Welcome to the Jungle and secured a 72% share in the film's future IPR earnings. The film has already earned around Rs 120 crore from non-theatrical rights.

Akshay Kumar has reportedly adopted a unique remuneration model for his upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle. Instead of charging his usual hefty upfront fee, the actor is said to have accepted just Rs 1.8 crore and opted for a significant share in the film's future intellectual property (IPR) earnings.

Akshay Kumar opts for a reduced upfront fee:

Industry reports say Akshay Kumar has adopted a performance-linked remuneration structure for producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s much-awaited comedy entertainer Welcome to the Jungle. The actor is said to have brought down his asking price to Rs 1.8 crore, which is the talk of the trade circles.

Sources say Kumar’s earnings will depend largely on the film's post-release success. As per the agreement, he receives 72% of the movie's intellectual property revenue, and the remaining 28% goes to the producer. The deal eases the financial burden on the makers and ties the actor's earnings to the overall performance of the movie.

Film recovers major investment through Ancillary rights:

The strategy comes at a time when Bollywood producers are looking at more cost-effective business models in an unpredictable box-office environment. Kumar is said to have brought down his fee to make the project more financially flexible for the makers.

In the meantime, Welcome to the Jungle has already earned back much of its investment via non-theatrical revenue streams. Trade reports indicate that the makers have already made almost Rs 120 crore from the sale of OTT, satellite, music and other ancillary rights. With the pre-release deals in place, the film doesn't need to depend as heavily on theatrical performance. Industry experts said the film was also riding high on the strong brand value of the Welcome franchise. The previous parts, Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015), are still loved by the audiences and the third part is awaited eagerly.

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Akshay Kumar continues to remain a Bankable star:

Despite a mixed run of box office fortunes of late, Akshay Kumar remains one of Bollywood's most bankable and busiest stars. He has a packed release calendar and is among the highest-paid actors in Hindi cinema. The actor continues to deliver multiple releases every year and is an important part of the Hindi film industry. Kumar still has a lot of clout alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, making him one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars despite shifting market dynamics.