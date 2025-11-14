'Akshay Kumar sidelined people, wanted to...': Abu Malik makes SHOCKING revelation

Music composer and show organiser Abu Malik has made a series of shocking revelations about Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna. While reflecting on their early years in the showbiz industry, he explained how the star couple's drive to succeed sometimes came at any cost.

Music composer and show organiser Abu Malik has made a series of shocking revelations about Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna. While reflecting on their early years in the showbiz industry, he explained how the star couple's drive to succeed sometimes came at any cost.



Abu Malik's shocking revelation on Akshay Kumar

Malik recently opened up about his association with Akshay Kumar, which dates back to the very beginning of the actor's career. He said that Khiladi actor's then-secretary, Vikas Bali, who had approached him to help the rising star gain exposure through live events that became a source of revenue for actors in those days. "So, it was okay, yaar. It doesn’t matter. They grew, and it was okay,” said Abu, adding that Akshay was a man whose back was against the wall," back in the days.

“They just had to go ahead at any cost. They just wanted people who could give money to them at any cost. And whenever they could make a direct approach, they would take that. He was that type of man. He’d sideline people who actually introduced him. He did it with his secretary also," he said in an interview with Vickey Lalwani.



Abu Malik on Akshay Kumar's secretary



Malik further revealed that Akshay didn't directly sack his secretary Vikas Bali but gradually reassigned all his responsibilities to others. “He never left. He just passed away. Since someone else was doing his job, that hurt him more than anything else. He died a very sad man. Akshay’s was his only work," he added.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has emerged to be one of the highest-paid actors, earning in crores and having multiple movie opportunities in his kitty. He was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. Up next, he has Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle, among others, in his upcoming projects.