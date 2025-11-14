'Akshay Kumar sidelined people, wanted to...': Abu Malik makes SHOCKING revelation

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right
Bihar Election 2025: RJD's viral 'Aree tum Bhai Virendra ko Nahi Jante' meme, Bhai Virendra winning or losing from Maner?
Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor said he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU crosses 25 seats, will he?
Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister, Bhojpuri filmmaker and doctor who treated patients for free, Sunil Kumar winning Biharsharif by....
Bihar Election 2025: Hence proved! Cash transfer easiest route to election win? How Nitish Kumar's scheme helps NDA?
Bihar Election Results 2025: Memes flood internet as NDA crosses 200-mark, Tejashwi Yadav trails; netizens say, '5 more years of....'
ENTERTAINMENT
Music composer and show organiser Abu Malik has made a series of shocking revelations about Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna. While reflecting on their early years in the showbiz industry, he explained how the star couple's drive to succeed sometimes came at any cost.
Music composer and show organiser Abu Malik has made a series of shocking revelations about Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna. While reflecting on their early years in the showbiz industry, he explained how the star couple's drive to succeed sometimes came at any cost.
Abu Malik's shocking revelation on Akshay Kumar
Malik recently opened up about his association with Akshay Kumar, which dates back to the very beginning of the actor's career. He said that Khiladi actor's then-secretary, Vikas Bali, who had approached him to help the rising star gain exposure through live events that became a source of revenue for actors in those days. "So, it was okay, yaar. It doesn’t matter. They grew, and it was okay,” said Abu, adding that Akshay was a man whose back was against the wall," back in the days.
“They just had to go ahead at any cost. They just wanted people who could give money to them at any cost. And whenever they could make a direct approach, they would take that. He was that type of man. He’d sideline people who actually introduced him. He did it with his secretary also," he said in an interview with Vickey Lalwani.
Abu Malik on Akshay Kumar's secretary
Malik further revealed that Akshay didn't directly sack his secretary Vikas Bali but gradually reassigned all his responsibilities to others. “He never left. He just passed away. Since someone else was doing his job, that hurt him more than anything else. He died a very sad man. Akshay’s was his only work," he added.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has emerged to be one of the highest-paid actors, earning in crores and having multiple movie opportunities in his kitty. He was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. Up next, he has Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle, among others, in his upcoming projects.