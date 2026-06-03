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Akshay Kumar’s quirky birthday wish for Ahmed Khan grabs attention ahead of Welcome To The Jungle: ‘Tu samjha? Nahi, tu nahi samjha’

Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt birthday wish for filmmaker Ahmed Khan, which went viral as he praised their bond and expressed hope that Welcome To The Jungle becomes a major success.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 01:25 PM IST

Akshay Kumar’s quirky birthday wish for Ahmed Khan grabs attention ahead of Welcome To The Jungle: ‘Tu samjha? Nahi, tu nahi samjha’
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Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt birthday message for filmmaker Ahmed Khan, expressing his admiration and wishing success for their upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. The actor’s note quickly went viral, highlighting their strong bond and excitement around the project.

Akshay Kumar’s sweet birthday wish:

Untitled design 2026 06 03T132418 113

On filmmaker Ahmed Khan’s birthday, Akshay Kumar hopped on Instagram Stories and dropped a sweet message along with a photo of the two. In it he talked a bit about their old, long professional bond and also gave credit to Khan’s clear vision and steady commitment, like genuinely.

Akshay said that even with all that 'chaos', Ahmed Khan has always gotten him. And somehow he handled the madness behind Welcome To The Jungle pretty well, yes. He went on to wish that the film turns out to be the 'biggest gift' of Khan’s journey, and basically shared that he’s hoping it does wonders at the box office. Fans shared the post a lot; they liked how friendly it felt and how much excitement Akshay showed for the movie.

About Welcome To The Jungle:

Welcome To The Jungle marks the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2026. The movie brings back Akshay Kumar to the franchise after he kinda missed the second instalment, making his comeback one of the key highlights for fans, you know.

Also read: ‘I am there for you’: Yash’s emotional video call and heartwarming gesture for fan battling cancer goes viral

Star-studded cast and massive scale:

The movie comes with a big ensemble cast like Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and a few others too, honestly.

The newly dropped title track has pushed the conversation even further; it mixes old school nods from the original Welcome with fresh beats, plus that kind of choreography that sticks in your mind. This track has been reworked with singing by Shaan, Priya Patidar and Vikram Montrose.

 

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