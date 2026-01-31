Akshay Kumar roots for Rani Mukerji, praises her performance in Mardaani 3, calls actress 'the Goddess of...'

Akshay Kumar praised Rani Mukerji as the 'Goddess of Acting' in a short Instagram story for Mardaani 3. Though it disappeared quickly, the post created buzz and boosted interest in the film.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently posted an Instagram story that caught everyone’s attention before it suddenly disappeared. He expressed admiration for actress Rani Mukerji, whom he described as the 'Goddess of Acting.' His message clearly showed his deep respect for her talent and powerful screen presence.

Akshay shared a short clip from Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mardaani 3 with his spoken words. The video carried the line 'Inspired by True Events', which suggested that the movie is based on a real and serious issue. The scene displayed intense, emotional and gripping elements which allowed fans to see Rani's powerful performance as a courageous police officer.

Why fans started talking:

Social media users began sharing screenshots of the story after its publication because they wanted to start conversations about it. People showed appreciation for Akshay because he publicly backed another actor, while others expressed enthusiasm for Mardaani 3. The story disappeared from his Instagram account after three hours, which created increased curiosity among fans. Some people felt that Akshay might have deleted it by mistake, while others believed it could be part of a film promotion strategy. The mystery surrounding its disappearance made the topic more popular.

Also read: The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory

Impact on Mardaani 3:

The Mardaani 3 film received significant publicity through its brief social media post, which created fan excitement. Akshay's appreciation of the film increased audience interest because Bollywood viewers consider his opinion to be highly valuable.

Mardaani films from previous years have created expectations about their upcoming movie, which fans believe will deliver an intense and touching storytelling experience, together with its social message. The Instagram story of Akshay Kumar disappeared after a brief period, yet it created a significant influence. The Mardaani 3 film received online discussions, which demonstrated Rani Mukerji's talent and raised audience interest. The story functioned as an effective film promotion because it happened either by design or by accident.