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Akshay Kumar reveals his most favourite selfie, it's not with Twinkle Khanna, Aarav, Nitara, but with..: 'I can never forget this'

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a heartwarming BTS selfie story at the Bhooth Bangla trailer launch, while fans eagerly await the horror-comedy reunion with director Priyadarshan, set in a haunted palace with spooky folklore.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 07:02 PM IST

Akshay Kumar reveals his most favourite selfie, it's not with Twinkle Khanna, Aarav, Nitara, but with..: 'I can never forget this'
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Actor Akshay Kumar recently grabbed attention at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. The event was full of fun and nostalgia, and Akshay shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes story that quickly became the highlight.

A memorable selfie moment:

H3N2 virus 2026 04 06T183656 268

During the event, Akshay showed his favourite selfie from the movie shoot. He remembered his work at Chomu Palace, which served as the filming site for Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2006. A woman approached him to request a selfie, but she decided to keep her face hidden because she wanted to honour her cultural traditions. Akshay described the moment by saying, 'She asked for a selfiebut didn’t show her face. She maintained her cultural identity. I can never forget this.' He described it as one of the most stunning scenes which he filmed during the project.

Return of a hit duo:

The movie Bhooth Bangla brings together Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, who have a history of making successful comedy movies. Their fans are excited about their upcoming project because they enjoyed watching their previous collaborations.

Also read: Paresh Rawal regrets missing Dhurandhar 2 calls Ranveer Singh's blockbuster 'must watch': 'I wish I was in this'

About the film:

The horror-comedy movie takes place in a palace which has an eerie history as its haunted location. The story follows Akshay's character, who decides to proceed with his wedding despite receiving supernatural warnings about the dangers of Vadhusur folklore.

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