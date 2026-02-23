Akshay Kumar reveals his crush got him beaten up, it's not Twinkle Khanna, but...

Akshay Kumar shared a funny college story on Wheel of Fortune India about how trying to impress his crush with a song led to him and his friend getting beaten up by neighbours. Fans loved his humorous and relatable tale.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently appeared on the TV show Wheel of Fortune India. The conversation turned to friendship and love during that show. Which reminded Akshay of a particular funny incident from his own college days, sharing it happily with the audience.

His big crush:

Akshay said this story happened about 40 years ago when he was a college student. During that period, he experienced strong romantic feelings for a girl. He wanted to impress her especially. For this purpose, he planned to learn a song which he would perform exclusively for her. Akshay practised the song with a friend who could play the guitar. He wanted to deliver a flawless performance.

The performance plan:

One day, Akshay and his friend went to the girl’s house. Akshay started singing the song while his friend played the guitar outside her home. The performance was his hope to bring her happiness and to win her love.

Unexpected trouble:

The actual results of the situation turned out differently from what was expected. After the performance concluded, some neighbours emerged from their houses and started attacking Akshay and his friend. Akshay laughed as he told the story. He said that their efforts to impress the girl through their work resulted in their actual end up in trouble. He made a humorous statement about work ending in violence.

Fans loved the story:

The audience on the show laughed loudly at Akshay’s story. Fans on social media also enjoyed it, calling it one of the funniest and most relatable moments from the game show. Akshay’s story showed that even famous stars like him experienced awkward and funny moments during their youthful years. The story presented a light-hearted narrative which displayed Akshay's fun character as well as his authentic and amusing personality.