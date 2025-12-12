Akshay Kumar reacts to viral meme crediting him for Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’ performance: ‘Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya’

Salman Khan shares he hasn’t eaten out in 25 years: 'Sometimes I feel a little...'
ENTERTAINMENT
"Dhurandhar," starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a box office hit.
Akshaye Khanna grabbed the internet's attention with his fierce performance as Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait in 'Dhurandhar'. His unexpected dance to the Arabic song Fa9la is going viral on the internet, especially after fans discovered that the unique dance was entirely his own improvisation. Amid growing appreciation for his performance, fans are now searching for old video clips, including one in which Akshay Kumar is seen praising Akshay's talent.
In a widely shared post on Instagram, a fan uploaded a scene from Farah Khan's 2010 film "Tees Maar Khan," in which Akshay Kumar's character, posing as a filmmaker, approaches Akshay Khanna for a role. Along with the clip, the fan wrote, “Thank you director saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor."
Akshay Kumar responded with a wit, writing, “Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai… kabhi ghamand nahi kiya (I have never been arrogant, brother… never).”
December 12, 2025
His witty response has further fueled the buzz on social media about Akshay Khanna's popularity. Akshay Kumar's quick response immediately sparked a wave of reactions from fans on social media, turning the moment into a celebration online.
"Dhurandhar," starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a box office hit. According to reports from SaccNilk, the spy thriller earned ₹27 crore on its seventh day, taking its domestic total to Rs 207.25 crore. Riding on an overwhelming audience response and immense popularity on social media, the film continued its impressive run on Thursday, earning ₹29.20 crore, becoming one of the biggest hits of the year.
