Akshay Kumar reacts on Dwayne Bravo's Bachchhan Pandey's 'Maar Khayega' reel

After amusing his fans with terrific on-field performance, Trinidadian cricketer and former West Indies cricket team captain Dwayne Bravo is entertaining them by making trending reels. DJ Bravo's Instagram is a fun place to browse, as we get to see the other side of Dwayne. The 'Champion' singer is back with another reel, and this time he has become 'Bachchhan Pandey.' The entertainer posted a reel based on Akshay Kumar's upcoming film's song, 'Maar Khayega.' In the video, we see Dwayne impersonating Akshay twirling the moustache hook step from the song, and it looks hilariously amazing.

Here's the video

Dwayne posted the video saying, "Champion ready to take on @akshaykumar had some fun doing this power hit! #NumberOne." Well, his video becomes an instant hit, and even Akshay Kumar saw the video and he shared the reel on his stories and said, "And I had fun watching your #MaarKhayegaEvilDance @djbravo47! Well done champ." David Warner also commented on his reel saying, "Haha I was about to do this one lol too good." With this, we can expect a reel by Warner soon. One fan said, "So so good," with a smiley emoji. Another fan suggested him a reel on Vijay and Pooja Hegde's song saying, "Champion letsdo #Arabickuthu." One follower commented, "Ustaad Chris Gayle is the champion." Here's what one netizen said, "Bachan bngya bhai."

READ After David Warner, Dwayne Bravo joins 'Pushpa: The Rise' trend, dances to Allu Arjun's song - WATCH

Earlier, Dwayne has also posted his dance move from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise,' and went on to tag Warner and Raina. "Going with the trend!! @davidwarner31 @sureshraina3 how did I do!," the pacer stated.

WATCH



The Australian batter also commented to the same and wrote, "Haha legend, you're tha man brother". The movie and the song have been on everyone's timeline. After the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer found its way to streamers, fans have tried their hand at the memorable dialogues and hook steps of its songs.

Earlier, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also shared a photo recreating the actor's look from the movie. Taking to Instagram, Jadeja first shared a picture of the South Indian superstar and then of him - both with a 'beedi' in their mouth.