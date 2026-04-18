Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai'

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ENTERTAINMENT
Akshay Kumar revealed that his son Aarav has no interest in Bollywood and is instead pursuing a career in fashion. He is studying abroad, learning design through real-world experiences and even working a small job to stay grounded.
Actor Akshay Kumar recently shared an update about his son Aarav, saying that he has no interest in joining the film industry. Instead, he is building his own path in the world of fashion while living a simple and disciplined life. The actor made these comments during a recent conversation, where he spoke openly about his son’s choices and lifestyle.
Akshay Kumar said that Aarav knows for sure that he doesn't want to be like him. He doesn't want to be an actor, even though he comes from one of Bollywood's most famous families. Akshay says his son is focused, works hard, and has always been more interested in a different creative field than movies.
Aarav is currently studying fashion and is very interested in learning about design, fabrics, and traditional Indian prints. Akshay said that his son even goes to villages to learn about local crafts and textiles. He thinks that you should learn from real-life situations instead of just studying in school. The actor also said that Aarav is currently working a small job that pays about Rs 4500. This helps him stay grounded and learn the value of work from an early age.
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Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were born in 2002. Aarav went abroad at the age of 15 for higher studies. Currently, he is studying at a university in London and continuing his journey in fashion. Despite being a celebrity kid, he prefers to stay away from media attention and leads a private, simple life focused on his education and personal growth.