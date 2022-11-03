Akshay Kumar opens up about playing Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Daudale Saath, says 'jitna mera dum...'

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar will be playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar's next directorial Veer Daudale Saath. Team Veer Daudale Saath unveiled Akshay Kumar's look at an event on Wednesday. The event was graced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, and Salman Khan.

During the event, the Ram Setu star took centerstage and shared his view on the film. Kumar promised that he will put his maximum effort to justify the king. While interacting in Marathi, Akshay added, "Mr Raj Thackeray told me to this role. I was taken aback. Playing Shivaji Maharaj on screen is a huge task for me. And I promise, jitna mera dum hai, mein iss film mein laga dunga." After launching the first glimpse of Akshay as the Mahraj, Kumar clarified that this is not a final look, and he has to work more to get it perfect. "Maharaj had a sharp nose, and this is just a first look, I have to work more on it."

READ: Akshay Kumar gives Wednesday motivation with swinging pull-ups, netizens go gaga over his fitness

Mahesh Manjrekar also stated that he couldn't see anyone better than Kumar for playing the legendary icon on-screen. This film will mark Akshay's debut in mainstream Marathi cinema, and his second stint as a warrior king. Earlier this year, Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj left the audience disappointed. Many people noted that Kumar was not matching up to the persona of the king, and he looked misfit for the part. This time, Akshay has played safe by stating that he is working to get into the character, and the final look will take some time.

Veer Daudale Saath is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and Produced by Qureshi Productions. The film is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.