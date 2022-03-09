Akshay Kumar mocks Kapil Sharma on his show, calls him 'bewafa'

A few days back there was news that Akshay Kumar was unhappy with Kapil Sharma and has refused to promote his upcoming film 'Bachchhan Pandey' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' However, the comedian and actor sorted out the misunderstanding, and the team 'Bachchhan Pandey' was spotted shooting at Kapil Sharma's sets. On the show, Akshay initiated 'Bewafa' challenge. Well, the actor kickstarted the challenge in his quirky way and mocked Kapil over their fights. Akshay shared a video with the caption, "Bewafa…yane dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma . Aur aapki? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa."

Watch the video

In the video, Kapil defines bewafa as someone who breaks someone heart's and Akshay quickly adds, "Bewafa koi bhi ho sakta hai... dost bhi, host bhi, and points at Kapil. Even Kapil points at the actor and says, "Dhoka kahi se bhi mil sakta hai... apne senior se bhi." They both took potshots at each other, and later Kapil dances on the song with the actor.

When Akshay Kumar had appeared on the Kapil's show to promote his romantic musical 'Atrangi Re' along with Sara Ali Khan, Kapil Sharma had joked with him about an interview he did with the 'famous personality' where the actor asked the said person about how he ate mangoes. Both didn't take the name of the 'said person' in the show. Kapil was referring to Akshay's interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aired in 2019. Akshay had challenged Kapil to take the name of the person directly, but the host changed the topic. A report in Hindustan Times had claimed that Akshay is upset with Kapil since he had requested to cut the above-described portion from the final episode. This part was edited out, but the short clip was apparently leaked and went viral on the internet.

Then the comedian released a statement saying that there was a miscommunication, and Akshay will promote the film. "Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this, it was just a miss communication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me, thank you.”