Akshay Kumar goes gaga over Dhurandhar, highlights audience's changing preferences: 'I did some social films, now it's time for...'

Akshay Kumar talked about Dhurandhar and praised Ranveer Singh’s performance, explained why he wasn’t part of the film, and shared excitement for Dhurandhar 2 and his own upcoming projects.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently spoke about the spy-action thriller Dhurandhar at the India Today Conclave Delhi 2026. He praised Ranveer Singh’s performance, calling it an example of how cinematic trends in Bollywood are evolving. Akshay said the film’s action, intensity, and Ranveer’s 'angry young man' persona had captured the audience’s attention and admiration.

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Akshay demonstrated that audience preferences continuously change their viewing habits. He compared earlier times, when social dramas were popular, with the current era of films like horror-comedies (Stree) and action thrillers (Dhurandhar). He observed that filmmakers and actors maintain audience interest through their ongoing exploration of different film genres.

Why was he n ot in Dhurandhar?

When asked about not being part of the film, Akshay shared openly that director Aditya Dhar may have felt he wasn’t suited for the Layari gang role. He emphasised there were no hard feelings and that in Bollywood, every actor has opportunities in different films. He mentioned that while actors may sometimes wish to play certain roles, there is no jealousy or competition, only mutual respect.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Meet Shashwat Sachdeva, man behind Aari Aari, Ramba Ramba 2.0, know about his education, family, career

Upcoming p rojects:

The excitement is also high for Dhurandhar 2, which stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi, and the movie will premiere on March 19 2026. Akshay Kumar has a full schedule of projects, which includes Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan and the upcoming Rohit Shetty film Golmaal 5, which continues his Golmaal series.