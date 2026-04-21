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Prakash Raj lands in big trouble, BJP leader files complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments with his Ramayana remark

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Akshay Kumar gives thumbs up to Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji: 'It takes passion to dream it'

Akshay Kumar praised Riteish Deshmukh for his film Raja Shivaji, applauding his passion for acting, writing and producing, while the trailer launch highlighted the emotional journey behind bringing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

Akshay Kumar gives thumbs up to Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji: 'It takes passion to dream it'
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Akshay Kumar praised his close friend Riteish Deshmukh for his upcoming historical film Raja Shivaji, calling it a passion-driven project rooted in India’s history. The actor shared a heartfelt message on social media, applauding Riteish for taking on multiple roles as actor, writer, producer and wished him blockbuster success.

Akshay's Instagram story:

Untitled design (63)

Trailer launch and emotional moment:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Maharaj's life has already created strong excitement among both fans and industry professionals. Riteish Deshmukh became emotional during the launch event when he discussed his extensive relationship with the film. The first conception of the idea occurred in 2016, but the project experienced multiple delays before proceeding. The project began to develop into its final form when production began in 2023.

Riteish expressed his respect for his collaborators who participated in the film together with Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt. The event videos documented Riteish and Genelia displaying strong emotional reactions because the project held deep personal meaning for them.

Also read: World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

Film details and cast:

The film Raja Shivaji showcases Riteish as its main character while presenting a wide-ranging cast that includes Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar and Fardeen Khan. The filmmakers produced the movie in both Marathi and Hindi to expand their viewership. The film will premiere in theatres on May 1 2026.

Akshay Kumar currently enjoys success from his latest film Bhooth Bangla which Priyadarshan directed. The horror-comedy marks their reunion after 15 years. The film received mixed reviews but succeeded in attracting viewers through its combination of comedic elements and supernatural content and its attempt to recreate classic comedic styles from the past.

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