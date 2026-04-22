Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Samrat Prithviraj's failure, backlash on 'fake moustache': 'Beard takes around six weeks to grow'

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ENTERTAINMENT
Akshay Kumar clarified that the moustache in Samrat Prithviraj was fake because he couldn’t grow the required style naturally. Responding to criticism, he said it was a creative choice for authenticity and apologised to viewers who didn’t like the look.
Akshay Kumar has finally addressed the criticism over his 'fake moustache' in Samrat Prithviraj, admitting that while the look may not have worked for everyone, it was a creative necessity rather than a lack of effort.
The 2022 release of Samrat Prithviraj led to viewers questioning the authenticity of Akshay's appearance because they doubted his moustache. The actor who played the legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan received negative feedback from viewers who anticipated a more authentic appearance for his historical depiction.
Akshay explained his physical transformation issue during his podcast appearance with Shubhankar Mishra. He explained that he frequently spends time transforming his look for movie characters by growing a beard for several weeks of work. The Samrat Prithviraj character needs a particular moustache style which does not exist as natural facial hair on him. The team decided to use a prosthetic because it needed to match the historical reference. Akshay acknowledged the criticism and explained that he respects viewer opinions about his appearance, while he apologised to those who found it unconvincing.
The film Samrat Prithviraj, which Yash Raj Films produced and Chandraprakash Dwivedi directed, features Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in main character roles. The film, which had a massive production value and a reported budget of Rs 175 crore, could only generate approximately ₹90 crore in global box office revenue.
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The audience currently praises Akshay for his role in Bhooth Bangla, which Priyadarshan directed and which features Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. The upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle will show him performing under the direction of Ahmed Khan, who has assembled an extensive cast that includes Jackie Shroff and Raveena Tandon. He will also appear in Haiwaan, which features Saif Ali Khan and him reuniting with Priyadarshan for their next collaboration.