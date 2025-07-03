Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan set to reunite in Priyadarshan's film, it is titled as..., set to release in...

The upcoming film is touted to be a ‘nail-biting and entertaining thriller’ which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.



Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have sparked excitement among fans with the latest announcement on their collaboration. The Main Anari Tu Khiladi duo is set to team up again after 17 years for a high-octane cinematic experience, directed by acclaimed director Priyadarshan. Although the filming hasn’t yet started, the film’s title has been revealed. According to reports, the much-anticipated film has been titled as Haiwaan, which translates to ‘beast’ in English.

Why is Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s film titled Haiwaan?

As per HT City reports, the film’s title Haiwaan was unanimously decided considering the lead characters. "The team felt this describes their subject the best, and conveys exactly how Priyadarshan sees it - as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. There were other titles in contention, but this one clicked unanimously, given the characters the lead actors play,” said the source close to the development. Further, it was revealed that the film will be a ‘nail-biting and entertaining thriller’ which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

What is Akshay Kumar‘s role in Haiwaan?



Saif and Akshay were last seen in the 2008 film Tashan; however, it was their on-screen chemistry in Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) that has amassed a separate fanbase. In the upcoming film, it is reportedly said that Akshay would be playing the villain. Also, the film is believed to be the Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which originally starred Mohanlal. However, there has been no official confirmation made by the makers as of now.

When will Saif-Akshay’s upcoming release?

Reportedly, Haiwaan will go on floors in August this year. It is expected to be released in 2026. The other details about the film’s plot and cast are being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan last featured in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.