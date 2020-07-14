Akshara Gowda reveals 'feeling bad for acting' in Vijay's 'Thuppakki'

After making her debut in Tamil movies in 2011, Akshara Gowda had a special appearance in Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Thuppakki released the very next year. However, as per reports in Bollywood Life, during an interaction with a portal, Akshara now feel bad for playing that role. She revealed that she was promised some other role and went on to do something else. But, Akshara is not angry about it though.

She stated, "My role in Thuppakki was an unexpected one. I was in Mumbai during that time. Only good things that happened to me because of Thuppakki was my introduction to A.R.Murugadoss, Vijay and Santhosh Sivan. Otherwise, I'm feeling bad for acting in that character."

Akshara further shared, "Initially, I was approached to play Kajal Agarwal's friend but things changed later. However, I'm not angry about it."

Meanwhile, she had made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Rangrezz. Akshara has been a part of several movies including Arrambam, Irumbu Kuthirai, Bogan, Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae (as herself), Maayavan, Panchatantra and Manmadhudu 2.

Meanwhile, talking about Vijay, he will next be seen in Master which is eyeing for a release post coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, while praising director Lokesh, the superstar had said, "With Maanagaram, Lokesh made us notice his talent. His next film Kaithi made us watch it again and again. Lokesh has a special talent. Being a banker, he has managed to do a film like Maanagaram, which has a complex script."

The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.