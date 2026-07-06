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Akriti Agarwal's cryptic Instagram stories spark cheating rumors months after engagement to Prithvi Shaw: 'Still can't believe that...'

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s fiancée, actor Akriti Agarwal, has sparked cheating and relationship trouble rumors after posting consecutive cryptic messages on Instagram, later claiming she was 'misunderstood.'

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Akriti Agarwal's cryptic Instagram stories spark cheating rumors months after engagement to Prithvi Shaw: 'Still can't believe that...'
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Cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s fiancée, actor Akriti Agarwal, has sparked intense speculation regarding their relationship status after sharing consecutive cryptic messages on social media. Following the viral Instagram posts, the couple who announced their engagement in March 2026 have unexpectedly been the focus of widespread cheating suspicions.

Cryptic Instagram stories spark cheating rumors

The Instagram Instagram Instagram Stories. Akriti Stories. She got cheated cheated cheated cheated. Even after moving forward one step, I still find it unbelievable. She poured more gasoline to the fire in a later slide when she said, 'Everything is true, every rumor is true.' What you see about him on social media She did not specifically name Prithvi Shaw in her messages, despite the fact that they strongly suggested a violation of trust. 

Untitled design 2026 07 06T161636 464

Akriti wrote a second, quick update that said, 'Misunderstood by many!' when internet users started to wonder if the accusations were aimed at the Indian cricket player. It's still unclear if she meant her earlier remarks about the situation were taken out of context or if she was talking to herself being misunderstood.

Untitled design 2026 07 06T161416 873

Relationship backstory and recent posts

Also read: Lock Upp 2: Kashmera Shah backs mami Sunita Ahuja after she breaks down on show: 'Love you now and forever'

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actor Akriti Agarwal announced their engagement in March 2026. Despite recent rumors fueled by a few mysterious Instagram stories posted by Akriti, the couple remains connected online, with their formal engagement announcement still prominently displayed on their social media accounts.

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