Akon, voice behind Shah Rukh Khan's Chammak Challo, returns to India in November 2025 with multi-city tour; ticket prices, dates REVEALED

Akon is set to return to India in November 2025 for a three-city concert tour in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, promising fans 'the party of the year.'

Senegalese-American singer, songwriter and global superstar Akon is making a grand return to India this November with a thrilling multi-city concert tour. The Grammy-nominated artist, best known for chartbusters like Smack That, Lonely and Right Now (Na Na Na), will perform live in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Akon’s announcement came through an energetic video message that instantly went viral. 'Are y’all ready, India? It’s your boy Akon! This November, I’m bringing the party of the year straight to you,' he said with his trademark smile. He even hummed a few lines of Chammak Challo, the beloved Bollywood track he recorded for Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, sending fans into a nostalgic frenzy.

Akon, who calls India his 'second home,' last performed in the country over a decade ago. His return is being celebrated by millions of fans who have grown up dancing to his music. Social media is already buzzing with excitement, with hashtags like #AkonIndiaTour and #PartyOfTheYear trending among Indian audiences.

Tour dates, tickets and what fans can expect

The Akon India Tour 2025 begins in Delhi on November 9, moves to Bengaluru on November 14 and concludes in Mumbai on November 16. Each concert promises a mix of his timeless hits, fresh collaborations and high-voltage performances that blend hip-hop, R&B and pure dance energy.

Tickets are priced between Rs 5,499 and Rs 19,999, depending on the city and seating section. Fans can book through official ticketing partners, but with demand skyrocketing, many expect shows to sell out quickly.

Bollywood insiders hint at a star-studded guest list for the Mumbai show, with names like Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vidya Balan expected to attend, much like the buzz around Enrique Iglesias’ concert earlier this year.

Night to remember

Akon’s upcoming tour adds to India’s growing reputation as a global concert destination, joining the ranks of recent tours by Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. Fans can expect dazzling lights, infectious beats and Akon’s iconic stage energy, all set to create unforgettable memories