Akon, voice behind Shah Rukh Khan's Chammak Challo, returns to India in November 2025 with multi-city tour; ticket prices, dates REVEALED

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for BTS fans in India, Jungkook's Golden: The Moments exhibition is set to open at..., know how to get tickets

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video

Anunay Sood Death: Here’s how the late travel influencer was linked to Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid

Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'

Why did travel duo Anunay Sood and Brinda Sharma end their engagement after 3 years?

How did travel influencer Anunay Sood die? Here's what reports claim about cause of death

Who is 'Brazilian Model' Larissa Nery, whose photo Rahul Gandhi used in Haryana 'vote chori controversy? Here’s her reaction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as KGF Chacha, passes away

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know poorest, richest candidates

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Akon, voice behind Shah Rukh Khan's Chammak Challo, returns to India in November 2025 with multi-city tour; ticket prices, dates REVEALED

Akon is set to return to India in November 2025 for a three-city concert tour in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, promising fans 'the party of the year.'

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 11:28 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Akon, voice behind Shah Rukh Khan's Chammak Challo, returns to India in November 2025 with multi-city tour; ticket prices, dates REVEALED
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Senegalese-American singer, songwriter and global superstar Akon is making a grand return to India this November with a thrilling multi-city concert tour. The Grammy-nominated artist, best known for chartbusters like Smack That, Lonely and Right Now (Na Na Na), will perform live in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Akon’s announcement came through an energetic video message that instantly went viral. 'Are y’all ready, India? It’s your boy Akon! This November, I’m bringing the party of the year straight to you,' he said with his trademark smile. He even hummed a few lines of Chammak Challo, the beloved Bollywood track he recorded for Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, sending fans into a nostalgic frenzy.

Akon, who calls India his 'second home,' last performed in the country over a decade ago. His return is being celebrated by millions of fans who have grown up dancing to his music. Social media is already buzzing with excitement, with hashtags like #AkonIndiaTour and #PartyOfTheYear trending among Indian audiences.

Tour dates, tickets and what fans can expect

The Akon India Tour 2025 begins in Delhi on November 9, moves to Bengaluru on November 14 and concludes in Mumbai on November 16. Each concert promises a mix of his timeless hits, fresh collaborations and high-voltage performances that blend hip-hop, R&B and pure dance energy.

Tickets are priced between Rs 5,499 and Rs 19,999, depending on the city and seating section. Fans can book through official ticketing partners, but with demand skyrocketing, many expect shows to sell out quickly.

Bollywood insiders hint at a star-studded guest list for the Mumbai show, with names like Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vidya Balan expected to attend, much like the buzz around Enrique Iglesias’ concert earlier this year.

Night to remember

Akon’s upcoming tour adds to India’s growing reputation as a global concert destination, joining the ranks of recent tours by Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. Fans can expect dazzling lights, infectious beats and Akon’s iconic stage energy, all set to create unforgettable memories

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as KGF Chacha, passes away
Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...
Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut
From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates
Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know poorest, richest candidates
PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video
PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer repl
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE