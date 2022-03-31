Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan’s leaked photo from The Ghost sets goes VIRAL

The Ghost, starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan, is a highly anticipated film. The film starring the two actors is expected to be a hit with the audience is likely to enjoy the flick starring the two actors. A snapshot from the set of Sonal and Akkineni Nagarjuna filming has now gone viral.

Both Nagarjuna and Sonal recently flew to Dubai to shoot their action film, and given how fit the two are, one can expect some intense stunt sequences. There have been photographs circulating on social media since they started the Dubai schedule, The most recent leaked image shows Nagarjuna and Sonal in the film's intense Interpol cop appearance, and fans have been sharing the image on social media.

In the photo, we can see Sonal Chauhan and Akkineni Nagarjuna holding guns as they shoot the action sequence.

Not only is their chemistry certainly stealing the hearts of netizens, but their looks from the shoot have everyone incredibly pumped about the jodi. The team has returned to India after completing its extensive Dubai agenda.

In the film, Sonal Chauhan plays the leading lady alongside Nagarjuna. Kajal Aggarwal initially left the project because she is expecting her first child. The producers then enlisted Jacqueline Fernandez to play the part. She, on the other hand, opted out of the project for unknown reasons.

Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners are producing the film with Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar. Mukesh G cranks is the cinematographer, Brahma Kadali is the art director, and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master are the stunt directors for the film.