Akkineni Nagarjuna finally reacts to harassment charges against 'Bigg Boss Telugu 3' organizers

Even before Bigg Boss Telugu 3 went live, the show was under spotlight for a wrong reason. A journalist had accused four of the show's organizers of sexual harassment. She went on to claim that they had body shamed her, and demanded she sleep with them if she wants to enter the show.

The journalist recently carried out a protest which demanded a ban on Bigg Boss Telugu 3. In fact the person went on to question the host of the show, superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna's silence on the whole matter. IANS recently reported that students of Osmania University joined her in the protest. The students were later arrested in Jubilee Hills Police Station.

After a week after Bigg Boss Telugu 3 went live, Akkineni Nagarjuna has finally opened up about the matter. During the promotional event for his next film Manmadhudu 2, the actor responded to the question by stating, "I am glad that the Telangana High Court and Hyderabad Police are investigating the matter." The actor further added, "If the allegations are proven true then the culprits must be punished and strict actions must be taken in such cases."

Advocate K. Jagadishwar Reddy had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court, seeking a stay on the show, which was supposed to be heard this week. The victim had previously filed a case against the organizers of the show with Banjara Hills Police station in Hyderabad under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. Talking to ANI over the phone, she said, "They (organisers) didn't give me any agreement and asked me how I am going to satisfy the boss. They also body shamed me."