Nagarjuna announced the engagement of his second son Akhil Akkineni with Zainab Ravdjee, ahead of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding on December 4.

After his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya is set to tie the knot again with Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. A week ahead of their wedding, Chaitanya's younger brother Akhil Akkineni has exchanged the rings with Zainab Ravdjee. The Agent actor took to his Instagram and shared the photos from his engagement.

Along with the three romantic pictures, Akhil wrote, "Found my forever (infinity emoji) Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged." Akhil and Naga's father and legendary actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also shared the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Sharing a photo of Akhil and Zainab, Nagajuna wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Akhil Akkineni, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Nagarjuna shared the details of Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding. Talking to Hyderabad Times, the veteran actor said that the festivities will take place at the Annapurna Studios on December 4. "Sobhita and Chaitanya told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said please do. The infrastructure is already here — lights, sets, everything. We host at least ten mock weddings here every year. So, it's the easiest choice for all of us", he added.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni are stepbrothers. Naga was born to Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati in 1986. Akhil was born to Nagarjuna and his second wife Amala Akkineni in 1994.

