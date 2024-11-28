Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna, disabled comments on his Instagram shortly after announcing his engagement to girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee on Tuesday.

Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna, disabled comments on his Instagram shortly after announcing his engagement to girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee on Tuesday. The couple faced criticism due to their age gap and different religious backgrounds.

On Tuesday, Akhil surprised everyone by revealing that he is engaged to Zainab. "Found my forever... Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged (sic)," he posted on Instagram.

While the couple received many congratulatory messages on social media, some netizens also mocked them for the significant age gap. For those unaware, Zainab is nine years older than Akhil.

Although Akhil chose not to reply to the hateful messages, he decided to disable the comments section on the engagement post to prevent the flood of negativity directed at the couple.

Nagarjuna on Tuesday welcomed Zainab into his family with a heartwarming post on X. Sharing a picture of Akhil and Zainab on X, he wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings (sic)."

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee!



We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

This engagement comes at a pleasant time for the family as Akhil’s elder brother Naga Chaitanya is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.