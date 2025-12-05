Akhanda 2 FIRST review OUT: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film is 'powerful' mass entertainer, 'must-watch' for cinema lovers

Boyapati Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, scheduled to release on December 5, was abruptly postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances". Despite this, the first review of the Nandamuri Balakrishna film is out.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam FIRST review OUT!

Heaping praises on the film, the social media user wrote, "Akhanda2 brings back the divine mass madness with even more scale, emotion, and intensity. #NandamuriBalakrishna once again ROARS as Aghora Akhanda — his presence, aura, and dialogue delivery are simply electrifying. Every scene feels like a celebration of pure mass cinema."

The user also went on to praise the director for the exceptional job he has done on the much-anticipated film. "This time, he adds more emotional layers and cleaner pacing, making the film more impactful than the first part." Explaining the pre- and post-interval sequences of the film, the social media user wrote, "Starts with a steady buildup — introducing the conflict, the villain’s dominance, and the spiritual setup. It’s controlled, atmospheric, and builds tension perfectly for the second half," he said, adding, "This is where the film EXPLODES. Nonstop action blocks, divine elevation scenes, intense confrontations, and thunderous BGM by #Thaman. The mass + mythological fusion is at its peak here."

"The climax is MASSIVE — visually grand, emotionally charged, and spiritually powerful. Akhanda’s final battle is crafted with scale and conviction, leaving the audience with pure goosebumps," the user further said.

Why is Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam release postponed?

The first review of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has surely hyped up audience expectations, even though the film's postponement. For the unversed, 14 Reels Plus, the production house that has produced the film, announced, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film."

The production house further said, "We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon." The reasons behind postponing Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam are currently unknown.

