Akhanda 2 FAILS to release on Friday due to..., makers issues statement, seek apologies from Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans: ' This is a painful moment for us'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for 2026 T20 World Cup spot

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes investor in Perplexity AI, Indian-origin founder Aravind Srinivas says, 'Will work together to...'

From persecution in China to prison in India: Plight of three Uyghur Muslims

Netflix to buy Warner Bros film and streaming businesses for Rs 647463 crore? Here's what we know

Swara Bhasker's father-in-law SUFFERS from this fatal disease, her husband requests fans to pray: 'He helped thousands of patients, now...'

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli's red-hot form sets up blockbuster battle with Rohit Sharma for ICC No. 1 spot in 3rd ODI

Kavach 4.0 commissioned on 738 route km on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah lines, Railway Minister shares BIG update

Lighting Up The Global Stage: An Interview with Sehran Khan

A Conversation with Razan Saylami: From Lebanon to India’s Festival Spotlight

Siddharth Chawla: A Cinematic Visionary’s Journey in His Own Words

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for 2026 T20 World Cup spot

Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for T20 WC

From persecution in China to prison in India: Plight of three Uyghur Muslims

From persecution in China to prison in India: Plight of three Uyghur Muslims

Netflix to buy Warner Bros film and streaming businesses for Rs 647463 crore? Here's what we know

Netflix to buy Warner Bros film and streaming businesses for Rs 647463 crore? He

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Akhanda 2 FAILS to release on Friday due to..., makers issues statement, seek apologies from Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans: ' This is a painful moment for us'

Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited Akhanda 2 failed to release on Friday, December 5, and the maker issued an official statement, seeking apologies from Balaya fans.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 06:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Akhanda 2 FAILS to release on Friday due to..., makers issues statement, seek apologies from Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans: ' This is a painful moment for us'
Nandamuri Balakrishna in Akhanda 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The makers of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'Akhanda 2' on Thursday announced that the film's release has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances". Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akhanda 2 stars Samyuktha as the female lead and Aadhi Pinisetty in an important role. The movie is jointly produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively. The film was slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5. However, the team has now delayed the release and apologised to fans for the inconvenience.

Production House 14 Reels Plus shared a statement on X, expressing regret over the unexpected development. "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon."

The makers had also announced the cancellation of the film's India premieres scheduled for December 4. "#Akhanda2 Premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today," 14 Reels Plus posted.

Following the massive success of 'Akhanda', fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel. The two-minute and forty-one-second trailer opened with a group of evil forces, both outside and inside of India, trying to destroy the country's spiritual freedom. It is followed by the introduction of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who plays Akhanda, a protector of Hinduism in the film.

In the sequel, he is set to lock horns with Aadhi Pinisetty, who plays a mystic and magically powerful man capable of summoning a demonic skeleton. The high-octane sequences featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna were among the highlights of the trailer.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for 2026 T20 World Cup spot
Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for T20 WC
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes investor in Perplexity AI, Indian-origin founder Aravind Srinivas says, 'Will work together to...'
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes investor in Perplexity AI, Indian-origin founder Aravi
From persecution in China to prison in India: Plight of three Uyghur Muslims
From persecution in China to prison in India: Plight of three Uyghur Muslims
Netflix to buy Warner Bros film and streaming businesses for Rs 647463 crore? Here's what we know
Netflix to buy Warner Bros film and streaming businesses for Rs 647463 crore? He
Swara Bhasker's father-in-law SUFFERS from this fatal disease, her husband requests fans to pray: 'He helped thousands of patients, now...'
Swara's father-in-law SUFFERS from this fatal disease, Fahad requests fans
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement