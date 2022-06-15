Akash Singh Rajput Is Ready to Rock as Rocky in Ashram-3

After winning the hearts of the audience through his acting in Porus and Mirzapur, Akash Singh Rajput has emerged as a hero in Ashram 3. The role of Rocky is being loved by the audience, the role which started as an introduction in season one has now gotten bigger and enhanced.

In this season of Ashram 3, Rocky is the one who is working for Baba Nirala and helping to expand the drug business in the market. The plot changes when Baba Nirala introduces himself as Bhagwan, Akash Singh Rajput and Adhyayan Suman then enter the frame to attract the youth and expand the supply of laddoos for the public.

From television to a big banner series like Ashram 3, Akash has come a long way in his acting career. All of his co-stars and actors are pros in this field and sharing his experience with them he says, he has got a lot of things to learn. Working with stars like Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta, Chandan Roy, Adhyayan Suman and every character is a great experience for him.

Akash Singh Rajput is not just an actor but a social worker as well, he is recognised as the youth icon of Madhya Pradesh and has taken a lot of steps for the betterment of the youth. His passion for bringing something new and his versatility in his profession are what describe him as an actor.

Talking about the experience of working with Prakash Jha, he says that he has been a fan of Prakash Jha since his childhood. Getting a role in his series was like a dream come true for him. He considered him as his Godfather and shared that his love for Prakash Jha as his mentor will always be there with him for a lifetime.

During the shoot also, Prakash Jha sir never made him feel like a debutant, he enhanced his character by guiding him through the scenes.

Ek Badnaam. Ashram, a series by Prakash Jha on MX Original Series is breaking all of the records. More than 1.6 billion individuals watched the first two seasons, which is more than the whole population of this country. And the 3rd season is also gathering a lot of positive reviews. Akash Singh Rajput has justified his role and screen presence in the series. The directors must think about expanding the role of Akash, as he has gained a separate fanbase after the release.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.