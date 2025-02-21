Power couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made a glamourous appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's star-studded wedding in Mumbai, exuding charm and elegance.

Snippets of the couple's appearance at the wedding are doing rounds on social media, grabbing eyeballs.

While Akash stunned in a dark blue suit, wife Shloka stole attention with her multi-colour Lehanga, paired with a shimmery jacket. She accessorised her look with an emerald necklace.

Take a look

While the duo posed for the shutterbugs, they lauded them, saying, "Favourite couple", to which, Akash hilariously responded, "Har couple ko bolte hain favourite couple" (They call every couple 'favourite couple')

Here's how netizens reacted

"The way he glows around her", an user wrote about Akash-Shloka.

"Cutest couple", another user wrote.

A third joined, "Yes, they are my favourite couple".

Aadar-Alekha to tie the knot with Hindu rituals

Earlier in January, actor Aadar Jain tied the knot with Alekha Advani in Goa with christian rituals. The duo is set to get married with Hindu customs in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

In September 2024, Aadar proposed to Alekha in a dreamy setup, alongside a beach. Before Alekha, Aadar Jain dated actress Tara Sutaria. The couple made their relationship official in 2020.

The duo even made public appearances multiple times, attending events such as Christmas party and Armaan Kapoor's wedding.