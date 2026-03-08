Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her egg-freezing journey on Women's Day, says women are 'badasses': 'Female body is extraordinary'

Bollywood actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared her egg-freezing journey on International Women’s Day. She described the procedure as intense but praised the resilience of the female body, encouraging women to embrace their strength.

Bollywood actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marked International Women’s Day by opening up about freezing her eggs. On Instagram, she shared her experience of the last two weeks, calling it 'intense' and praising the female body for being 'extraordinary.' Akansha revealed that she initially didn’t plan to share this personal journey, but Women’s Day felt like the right moment.

The intense two weeks:

Akansha posted two photographs, which showed her in a nursing room and another smiley image from the following day. She explained her experience with egg freezing through her daily injections, hormone fluctuations, abdominal swelling, emotional instability, multiple medical examinations, drug treatments, IV administration and her ultimate surgical procedure. She faced numerous difficulties, yet she felt proud of her body because it successfully went through the entire procedure and returned to her normal light activities, which she described as BADA***S.

What egg freezing means:

Egg freezing involves collecting a woman’s eggs, freezing them at very low temperatures, and storing them for future use. The procedure enables women to suspend their family planning activities because they want to pursue their professional and travel and other ambitions and it will not harm their ability to conceive later. Many women today see this as an empowering choice to control their reproductive health.

Also read: Bigg Boss 17 contestant, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU after crashing car during Instagram Live, manager shares health update

Akansha’s work and message:

Akansha shared her personal experience to motivate women to discover their inner strength and resilience. She achieved her first major accomplishment through her ability to walk 20 minutes after her procedure. She appeared in the Prime Video series Gram Chikitsalay and she also played a supporting role in the Alia Bhatt film Jigra.