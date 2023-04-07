Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Akanksha Dubey suicide: Bhojpuri actress’ boyfriend Samar Singh arrested on charges of abetment

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's boyfriend Samar Singh has been arrested on charges of abetment days after her alleged suicide. Trigger warning: This article contains description of self-harm

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Akanksha Dubey suicide: Bhojpuri actress’ boyfriend Samar Singh arrested on charges of abetment
Akanksha Dubey and Samar Singh

The case of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s death has taken a new turn. On Friday, UP Police arrested the actress’ purported boyfriend, singer Samar Singh from Ghaziabad. As per information, the police have levelled charges of abetment, abuse and a few others against the two accused. Akanksha died by suicide in Varanasi on March 26.

On Friday, a team of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Samar from Ghaziabad’s Charms Castle society. A team of Varanasi Police carried out the operation with assistance from Ghaziabad Police. A lookout notice has been issued for Samar’s brother Sanjay Singh, also an accused in the case.

Akanksha’s family had alleged foul play in her death and claimed that Samar was abuive towards her and tortured her. Following this, police had registered a complaint against Samar under abetment to suicide and other charges. Samar will now soon be taken to Varanasi in transit remand.

Akansksha’s family has raised doubts over the actess’ post-mortem as well and requested for an independent enquiry. According to PTI, advocate Shashak Shekhar Tripathi, who is representing the actress's mother Madhu Dubey, has questioed the post-mortem report and said that he was seeking the advice of medical experts.

Akanksha Singh, 25, was a a popular face in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, regularly appearing in films and music videos. On March 26, She was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath. She was in Varanasi for the shoot of a film. The actress made her debut with Meri Jung Mera Faisla and was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi and Fighter King. Her last music video Ye Aara Kabhi Haara Nahi was released hours after her death.

Hours before her death, Akanksh had posted a video on Instagram Reels where she was performing a belly dance. Fan expressed shock in comments on the post, wondering how she could be in a fragile mental state merely hours after the post.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM doesn't understand the importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in open letter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.