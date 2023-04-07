Akanksha Dubey suicide: Bhojpuri actress’ boyfriend Samar Singh arrested on charges of abetment

Akanksha Dubey and Samar Singh

The case of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s death has taken a new turn. On Friday, UP Police arrested the actress’ purported boyfriend, singer Samar Singh from Ghaziabad. As per information, the police have levelled charges of abetment, abuse and a few others against the two accused. Akanksha died by suicide in Varanasi on March 26.

On Friday, a team of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Samar from Ghaziabad’s Charms Castle society. A team of Varanasi Police carried out the operation with assistance from Ghaziabad Police. A lookout notice has been issued for Samar’s brother Sanjay Singh, also an accused in the case.

Akanksha’s family had alleged foul play in her death and claimed that Samar was abuive towards her and tortured her. Following this, police had registered a complaint against Samar under abetment to suicide and other charges. Samar will now soon be taken to Varanasi in transit remand.

Akansksha’s family has raised doubts over the actess’ post-mortem as well and requested for an independent enquiry. According to PTI, advocate Shashak Shekhar Tripathi, who is representing the actress's mother Madhu Dubey, has questioed the post-mortem report and said that he was seeking the advice of medical experts.

Akanksha Singh, 25, was a a popular face in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, regularly appearing in films and music videos. On March 26, She was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath. She was in Varanasi for the shoot of a film. The actress made her debut with Meri Jung Mera Faisla and was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi and Fighter King. Her last music video Ye Aara Kabhi Haara Nahi was released hours after her death.

Hours before her death, Akanksh had posted a video on Instagram Reels where she was performing a belly dance. Fan expressed shock in comments on the post, wondering how she could be in a fragile mental state merely hours after the post.