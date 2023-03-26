Akanksha Dubey's last belly dance video, uploaded hours before death, leaves fans in shock: 'Aaj aisa kya hua...'

Akanksha Dubey

Famous Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey left her fans shocked after she died by suicide at the age of 25. As per the media reports, the actress was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi. Hours before her death, Dubey updated her Instagram profile with a reel, and that left her followers stunned.

Seventeen hours ago, Akanksha Dubey posted a dance reel, where the late actress captured herself belly dancing to the hit dance Bhojpuri number, Hilor Maare. In the video, captured by Dubey, the actress looked joyful and she was flaunting her belly dance skills with a smile on her face. Akanksha shared the video with the caption, "Just try #akankshadubey."

Here's the video

After knowing about her death, Akanksha Dubey's fans are revisiting her last video and they are finding it difficult to realise that their favourite actress is no more. A user wrote, "bhojpuri queen...we always miss you..#rip." Another user wrote, "Unbelievable..she was dancing a few hours ago and now!!?" A netizen added, "Sirf 17 hours phle ka ye Reel hai , aur Aaj esa kya hua ki suicide kr lia .. it's not suicide at all (This reel is 17 hours before her death. What happened today that she died by suicide. It's not suicide at all)." Another netizen added, "Doesn't seem to be in a mood of suicide.. need to be investigated.. RIP"

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos. Even on Saturday night, she shared a video on her Instagram account.

Almost a month ago, the actress was in the news as she had taken to social media to make her relationship Instagram official on Valentine`s Day. She had shared photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, Happy Valentine's Day. Further details are awaited and police officials refused to comment on the incident.