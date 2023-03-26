Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Akanksha Dubey's last song Ye Aara Kabhi Haara Nahi released just hours after her suicide

Akanksha Dubey's last song with Pawan Singh released just hours after the actress died by suicide. Trigger warning: This article contains description of self-harm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Akanksha Dubey's last song Ye Aara Kabhi Haara Nahi released just hours after her suicide
Akansha Dubey-Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey died by suicide on Sunday. The actress was found at a hotel in Varanasi and just a few hours later, her last song titled Yeh Yaara Kabhi Hara Nahi was released on Youtube. The song also features actor Pawan Singh.

Within five hours of release, the song has garnered over half a million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj and written by Jahid Akhtar and Imamudin. The song is filmed on Akanksha Dubey and Pawan Singh. In her last song, the actress can be seen grooving to the energetic beats of the song along with Pawan. Netizens loved the song and appreciated the lyrics and the magical voice of the singer.

Akanksha Dubey made her debut with the film Meri Jung Mera Faisla and was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2. The actress recently completed the shooting of ‘Mitti’  with Bhojpuri singer Yash Kumar. The movie is directed by Chandan Upadhyay and produced by Arvind Prasad and Prem Shankar. The movie also stars Raksha Gupta in a prominent role.

Pawan Singh is a playback singer and actor known for his works in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actor is known for his films like Satya, Pratigya, Sher Singh, and Crack Fighter among others. He made his Bollywood debut with the song Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai featuring American dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb. He got famous for his song Lollipop Lagelu from the album Lollipop Lageli released in 2008. He used to do stage shows since childhood and released his first album in 1997 and is known as 'powerstar' by his fans.

Akanksha was found dead in a hotel in Varanasi on Sunday morning. The police have ruled it a suicide. The actress was 25.

Read Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late actress

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hardik Pandya love life: Women star India all-rounder dated before meeting wife Natasa Stankovic
In pics: Nia Sharma sets the internet on fire with new sultry shoot in white tank top and trousers
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SAIL recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Executive and Non Executive posts, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.