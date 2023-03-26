Akanksha Dubey's last song Ye Aara Kabhi Haara Nahi released just hours after her suicide

Akansha Dubey-Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey died by suicide on Sunday. The actress was found at a hotel in Varanasi and just a few hours later, her last song titled Yeh Yaara Kabhi Hara Nahi was released on Youtube. The song also features actor Pawan Singh.

Within five hours of release, the song has garnered over half a million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj and written by Jahid Akhtar and Imamudin. The song is filmed on Akanksha Dubey and Pawan Singh. In her last song, the actress can be seen grooving to the energetic beats of the song along with Pawan. Netizens loved the song and appreciated the lyrics and the magical voice of the singer.

Akanksha Dubey made her debut with the film Meri Jung Mera Faisla and was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2. The actress recently completed the shooting of ‘Mitti’ with Bhojpuri singer Yash Kumar. The movie is directed by Chandan Upadhyay and produced by Arvind Prasad and Prem Shankar. The movie also stars Raksha Gupta in a prominent role.

Pawan Singh is a playback singer and actor known for his works in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actor is known for his films like Satya, Pratigya, Sher Singh, and Crack Fighter among others. He made his Bollywood debut with the song Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai featuring American dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb. He got famous for his song Lollipop Lagelu from the album Lollipop Lageli released in 2008. He used to do stage shows since childhood and released his first album in 1997 and is known as 'powerstar' by his fans.

Akanksha was found dead in a hotel in Varanasi on Sunday morning. The police have ruled it a suicide. The actress was 25.

