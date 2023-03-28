Akanksha Dubey death case: From allegations against boyfriend Samar Singh to financial scam, new twists

Akanksha Dubey and alleged boyfriend Samar Singh (Photo - Twitter)

Just days after the suspected suicide of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, her mother Madhu Dubey put forward shocking allegations against the singer and Dubey’s suspected boyfriend Samar Singh, putting a new twist on the death case of her daughter.

Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in her hotel room in Varanasi just hours after she had attended a party, and preliminary reports suggested that it was a suicide. The police also said that the room was locked from the inside and there was no foul play in her death.

Now, Akanksha Dubey’s mother Madhu Dubey has revealed that her daughter was under a lot of stress due to mental torture and harassment by the Bhojpuri singer and her suspected boyfriend Samar Singh, as well as his brother. The two also had a brawl recently.

According to the allegations by Madhu Dubey, Akanksha, and Samar Singh’s brother had a major fight regarding some financial matters and payments due for their project, after which Singh and his brother threatened to kill her.

It was alleged that Akanksha Dubey was duped of lakhs of her money, and had not received payments for her collaboration with Samar Singh, which is why the two had an argument. Dubey ended up asking for her money, enraging Samar, as per the deceased’s mother.

A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against Samar Singh and his brother in the Akanksha Dubey death case, and investigations regarding the financial matters are expected to follow soon. It is expected that Singh will be called in for questioning soon.

Akanksha Dubey had also attended a party just hours before she was found dead in her hotel room. According to the crew of her film, she didn’t seem disturbed or stressed in any way. However, she had posted a clip on Instagram recently where she was crying uncontrollably for no known reason.

