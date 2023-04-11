Akanksha Dubey death case: Bhojpuri actress' mother says Samar Singh used to harass her daughter, family seeks CBI probe

File Photo

A CBI probe has been demanded by the family members of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26.

Speaking to ANI, lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi said, "I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter. Akanksha's family members have demanded a CBI probe as they no longer trust the Varanasi Police. According to Akanksha's mother, singer Samar Singh used to harass Akanksha. Akanksha`s family members believe that their daughter was murdered."

Samar Singh is an accused in Akanksha Dubey's alleged suicide case. Varanasi Police and Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation arrested him. For the unversed, the 25-year-old actress was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth and the police were called immediately, according to the hotel staff. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sarnath) Gyan Prakash Rai said, "The family members of the deceased live in Mumbai. They have been informed about the incident. No suicide note has been recovered from her room. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide."

The late actress had come to Varanasi for the shooting of a movie and was staying in the hotel under the Sarnath police station area. When she did not come out of the room till late morning the hotel staff, on the insistence of her colleagues, opened the gate of her room using a master key.

Varanasi police Commissionerate, in its statement, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the matter. The late actress starred in several regional films including Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Bhopuri), and Veeron ke Veer. Bhojpuri film personalities such as Rani Chatterjee, Vinay Anand and Aamrapali Dubey took to social media to pay condolences. (With inputs from ANI and PTI)

