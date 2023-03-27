Akanksha Dubey’s co-star Kajal Raghwani claims her death isn't suicide, hints at problems in love life

Kajal Raghwani-Akanksha Dubey

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey died by suicide on March 26. The 25-years old actress was found hanging in a hotel room in Varanasi. While the Bhojpuri industry and the late actress’ family members mourn her sad demise, her co-star Kajal Raghwani penned a note on Monday, saying that she refuses to believe Akanksha's death is a suicide.

On Sunday, Kajal Raghwani shared a picture of Akanksha on Instagram and claimed that her death was not a suicide. The actress wrote in Hindi, “Your fear was proved right today, and you let your fear win over your bravery. You shared your feelings with everyone before going to the second shoot. Now the thing you were afraid of, the thing you were worried about will not happen (happened)."

The actress added, "Now wherever you are, remain a lioness and fulfill all your dreams. And hope you get every happiness that you could not get here. But I will never believe that you can kill yourself. God exists and he will definitely make them pay the price of your life if not today then tomorrow.”

Kajal concluded her note with a cryptic note, implying that Akanksha's death was related to troubles in her love life. "The price of true love should not be paid by giving life or by taking someone’s life. Stay happy wherever you are,” she wrote, adding the hashtags ‘#itisnotsuicide #justiceforaakanshadubey

According to reports, Akanksha Dubey was shooting for a film in Varanasi and was staying in a hotel in Sarnath. A few hours before her death, the actress posted a live video of herself crying inconsolably. In the video, the actress was seen covering her mouth and breaking down into tears. In February, Akanksha had made her relationship with Samar Singh official with an Instagram post.

Akanksha Dubey stepped into the field of acting with the movie Meri Jung Mera Faisla and after this, the actress was also featured in movies like Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King, etc.

