Akanksha Chamola to seek alimony from Gaurav Khanna amid divorce? Orry drops major hint

Amid Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's divorce, Orry has made a shocking statement about alimony and slammed Akanksha's remarks.

Social media personality Orry has made fresh remarks against Akanksha Chamola amid her divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna. He has hinted that Akanksha may seek alimony from her estranged husband and accused her of disrespecting him in public.

Orry hints at alimony from Gaurav Khanna

Orry discussed the current divorce between Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola in a recent interview with India Forums. He claimed that during their marriage, Gaurav used to cover Akanksha's expenses. Orry said, "And I feel like he (Gaurav) did pay her bills, did he not?"

He further hinted that Akanksha will seek financial support as part of the divorce settlement. He said, "They were married, and if they get a divorce, I'm sure she's going to take something from him in that divorce, right? I doubt she's going to be like, 'Handsfree, I'm not taking anything from you; you don't pay my bills." Orry added, "I'm sure she's going to squeeze him for something." He said that if paying bills is a reason to care about someone's opinion, then Akanksha should also be careful about how she talks about Gaurav publicly.

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Orry calls Akanksha disrespectful for her dog comment

Orry also responded to Akanksha's remark that she would have rather had her dog visit her on the Lock Upp sets than Gaurav. The statement was deemed offensive by Orry. He said, "She said she'd rather a dog visit her on set than her husband of 10 years. Even if you didn't want to meet him, what a weirdly disrespectful thing to say."

According to Orry, Akanksha is not a good person. He expressed his opinion that she did not take Gaurav's feelings into account when making such remarks. Speaking about his bond with Gaurav, Orry said they became good friends during Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared a vanity vehicle. He added that he never witnessed Gaurav speak adversely about Akanksha and that the actor had kept the same stance while speaking to the media.