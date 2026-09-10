FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update

Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update

Food Warning Labels: Centre open to stricter red warnings as Supreme Court seeks clarity

Food Warning Labels: Centre open to stricter red warnings as Supreme Court seeks

Why Is Movement Difficult After a Stroke? Motor Recovery Stages

Why Is Movement Difficult After a Stroke? Motor Recovery Stages

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Akanksha Chamola to seek alimony from Gaurav Khanna amid divorce? Orry drops major hint

Amid Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's divorce, Orry has made a shocking statement about alimony and slammed Akanksha's remarks.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 06:45 PM IST

Akanksha Chamola to seek alimony from Gaurav Khanna amid divorce? Orry drops major hint
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Social media personality Orry has made fresh remarks against Akanksha Chamola amid her divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna. He has hinted that Akanksha may seek alimony from her estranged husband and accused her of disrespecting him in public.

Orry hints at alimony from Gaurav Khanna

Orry discussed the current divorce between Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola in a recent interview with India Forums. He claimed that during their marriage, Gaurav used to cover Akanksha's expenses. Orry said, "And I feel like he (Gaurav) did pay her bills, did he not?"

He further hinted that Akanksha will seek financial support as part of the divorce settlement. He said, "They were married, and if they get a divorce, I'm sure she's going to take something from him in that divorce, right? I doubt she's going to be like, 'Handsfree, I'm not taking anything from you; you don't pay my bills." Orry added, "I'm sure she's going to squeeze him for something." He said that if paying bills is a reason to care about someone's opinion, then Akanksha should also be careful about how she talks about Gaurav publicly.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Kushal Tanwar called out by ScoutOp's team over 'betrayed by a friend' narrative after captaincy task

Orry calls Akanksha disrespectful for her dog comment

Orry also responded to Akanksha's remark that she would have rather had her dog visit her on the Lock Upp sets than Gaurav. The statement was deemed offensive by Orry. He said, "She said she'd rather a dog visit her on set than her husband of 10 years. Even if you didn't want to meet him, what a weirdly disrespectful thing to say."

According to Orry, Akanksha is not a good person. He expressed his opinion that she did not take Gaurav's feelings into account when making such remarks. Speaking about his bond with Gaurav, Orry said they became good friends during Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared a vanity vehicle. He added that he never witnessed Gaurav speak adversely about Akanksha and that the actor had kept the same stance while speaking to the media.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update
Will India-Afghanistan 1st T20I move from September 13? Here’s the latest update
IndiGo Flight Emergency Landing in Ahmedabad: ‘Bomb’ note found, passengers’ handwriting samples collected; details inside
IndiGo Lucknow-Dammam flight makes emergency landing after ‘Bomb’ note found
BRICS Summit 2026: India showcases Sattu, Makhana, Koraput Coffee, Gujarat handicrafts
BRICS Summit 2026: India showcases Sattu, Makhana, Koraput Coffee
Swatantra Bhardwaj moves Delhi court for bail after arrest in CJP protest assault case
Swatantra Bhardwaj moves Delhi court for bail after arrest
After SC rebuke, magistrate suspended over notice to student for CJP protest
After SC rebuke, magistrate suspended over notice to student for CJP protest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement