Akanksha Chamola makes big statement on Gaurav Khanna's reaction to her bisexuality claims before marriage

Akanksha Chamola said Gaurav Khanna knew she was bisexual before marriage and found it hot and confirmed they are divorcing after 9 years.

Akanksha Chamola has revealed that her estranged husband Gaurav Khanna, found her bisexuality very hot before marriage. The actor said Gaurav knew about her sexuality before they got married and had accepted it. She is currently seen in Lock Upp Season 2, where she revealed that she is bisexual and that she and Gaurav are heading for divorce.

Gaurav Khanna's reaction to her bisexuality

In an interview with Mid-Day, Akanksha said, "I have very specifically mentioned that I was bisexual before I got married. My husband accepted that because he did find it to be a very hot thing. Guys find it very hot. I don't know why people can't accept that. The majority of men find it to be very hot." She disclosed in Lock Upp Season 2 that she had relationships with women before her marriage, revealing this secret during an argument. She was emotional while stating she is bisexual before marrying Gaurav.

On marriage, loyalty and asexuality

Akanksha declared that she would never cheat on her spouse and that she made the decision to be faithful after marriage." I did not pull myself out of it," she remarked. However, I decided not to cheat on my husband, as I mentioned. There is just one person I have decided to be with. I'll only be with that one individual."

She went on to say that she feels asexual now. Many heterosexual women eventually become asexual, according to her. She said, "So what is a big deal when I'm saying that I was bisexual, then I got married, now I'm asexual?" In a podcast with Tejasswi Prakash following her elimination, she referred to separation as a phase, which sparked criticism.

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About Gaurav and Akanksha's marriage

Gaurav and Akanksha married on November 24, 2016, after meeting on a TV show set. While he is known for CID and Anupamaa, she has acted in Swaragini and Bhootu. Though she denied divorce rumours in January 2026, she later revealed on Lock Upp Season 2 that they have been living separately for a year and are heading for divorce after 9 years, with no bitterness between them.