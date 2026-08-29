FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Do you feel you are a lord?': Bombay High Court slams FDA, vacates suspension of 5 MCA eateries

'Do you feel you are a lord?': Bombay High Court slams FDA

As Toxic continues to struggle, Kiccha Sudeep stands in solidarity with Yash, promotes Geetu Mohandas' film, calling it 'out-of-the-box' attempt

As Toxic continues to struggle, Kiccha Sudeep stands in solidarity with Yash

India ready to provide all possible assistance to Nepal amid flash flood: Rajnath Singh

India will provide all possible aid to Nepal amid flood: Rajnath Singh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Akanksha Chamola makes big statement on Gaurav Khanna's reaction to her bisexuality claims before marriage

Akanksha Chamola said Gaurav Khanna knew she was bisexual before marriage and found it hot and confirmed they are divorcing after 9 years.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

Akanksha Chamola makes big statement on Gaurav Khanna's reaction to her bisexuality claims before marriage
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Akanksha Chamola has revealed that her estranged husband Gaurav Khanna, found her bisexuality very hot before marriage. The actor said Gaurav knew about her sexuality before they got married and had accepted it. She is currently seen in Lock Upp Season 2, where she revealed that she is bisexual and that she and Gaurav are heading for divorce.

Gaurav Khanna's reaction to her bisexuality

In an interview with Mid-Day, Akanksha said, "I have very specifically mentioned that I was bisexual before I got married. My husband accepted that because he did find it to be a very hot thing. Guys find it very hot. I don't know why people can't accept that. The majority of men find it to be very hot."  She disclosed in Lock Upp Season 2 that she had relationships with women before her marriage, revealing this secret during an argument. She was emotional while stating she is bisexual before marrying Gaurav.

On marriage, loyalty and asexuality

Akanksha declared that she would never cheat on her spouse and that she made the decision to be faithful after marriage." I did not pull myself out of it," she remarked. However, I decided not to cheat on my husband, as I mentioned. There is just one person I have decided to be with. I'll only be with that one individual."

She went on to say that she feels asexual now. Many heterosexual women eventually become asexual, according to her. She said, "So what is a big deal when I'm saying that I was bisexual, then I got married, now I'm asexual?" In a podcast with Tejasswi Prakash following her elimination, she referred to separation as a phase, which sparked criticism.

Also read: Ram Kapoor makes big statement after cheek kiss row with Shreya Kalra: 'I'm a physical...'

About Gaurav and Akanksha's marriage

Gaurav and Akanksha married on November 24, 2016, after meeting on a TV show set. While he is known for CID and Anupamaa, she has acted in Swaragini and Bhootu. Though she denied divorce rumours in January 2026, she later revealed on Lock Upp Season 2 that they have been living separately for a year and are heading for divorce after 9 years, with no bitterness between them.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Do you feel you are a lord?': Bombay High Court slams FDA, vacates suspension of 5 MCA eateries
'Do you feel you are a lord?': Bombay High Court slams FDA
As Toxic continues to struggle, Kiccha Sudeep stands in solidarity with Yash, promotes Geetu Mohandas' film, calling it 'out-of-the-box' attempt
As Toxic continues to struggle, Kiccha Sudeep stands in solidarity with Yash
India ready to provide all possible assistance to Nepal amid flash flood: Rajnath Singh
India will provide all possible aid to Nepal amid flood: Rajnath Singh
Akanksha Chamola makes big statement on Gaurav Khanna's reaction to her bisexuality claims before marriage
Akanksha Chamola reveals Gaurav Khanna's reaction to her bisexuality claims
Ram Kapoor makes big statement after cheek kiss row with Shreya Kalra: 'I'm a physical...'
Ram Kapoor makes big statement after cheek kiss row with Shreya Kalra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement