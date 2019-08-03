Ajith's 'Thala 60' to mark the Tamil debut of Janhvi Kapoor? Here's what we know so far...

Headlines

Bank holiday in August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

World Hepatitis Day 2023: 5 tips to keep your liver healthy

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

This businessman is Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, married to legendary Bollywood actress; his business is worth...

DNA Special: Why is the Parliament quaking due to Manipur violence? Centre vs INDIA dispute continues

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bank holiday in August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

World Hepatitis Day 2023: 5 tips to keep your liver healthy

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Ajith's 'Thala 60' to mark the Tamil debut of Janhvi Kapoor? Here's what we know so far...

Apparently, it was Sridevi's dream to see Janhvi acting in a film with Thala Ajith...

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 12:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the likes of Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt among others from Bollywood heading towards South film industry, looks like Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor too has decided to follow suit. Her father Boney Kapoor recently made it official that his next Tamil venture will have Thala Ajith and it'll be helmed by H Vinoth. Now, if the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, then Janhvi Kapoor is likely to make her debut in Tamil cinema with the same film. 

A report on TOI suggests that Janhvi will be seen playing a significant role opposite Thala Ajith, which was apparently a dream of her mother, late veteran actress Sridevi. The report also suggested that the movie's pooja is scheduled to take place by the end of August and it's supposed to go on floors from the first week of September. 

While the makers haven't made any official announcement about the cast and crew of the film, the same is expected to be done in the near future. The movie is tentatively titled Thala 60. Reportedly, it's going to be a thrilling, action packed and adventurous ride. 

Earlier, while talking about the film, Boney Kapoor had shared that the script of the film totally suits the personality of Thala Ajith and is high on the actor's passion for sports and racing. For those who're uninitiated, Ajith's association with Boney Kapoor began after he did a cameo in Sridevi starrer English Vinglish. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith is currently gearing up for the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. The film is to hit the theatres on August 8, 2019. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

Weather update: IMD issues red, yellow alerts till July 29 in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, check forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE