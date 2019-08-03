Ajith's 'Thala 60' to mark the Tamil debut of Janhvi Kapoor? Here's what we know so far...

Apparently, it was Sridevi's dream to see Janhvi acting in a film with Thala Ajith...

After the likes of Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt among others from Bollywood heading towards South film industry, looks like Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor too has decided to follow suit. Her father Boney Kapoor recently made it official that his next Tamil venture will have Thala Ajith and it'll be helmed by H Vinoth. Now, if the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, then Janhvi Kapoor is likely to make her debut in Tamil cinema with the same film.

A report on TOI suggests that Janhvi will be seen playing a significant role opposite Thala Ajith, which was apparently a dream of her mother, late veteran actress Sridevi. The report also suggested that the movie's pooja is scheduled to take place by the end of August and it's supposed to go on floors from the first week of September.

While the makers haven't made any official announcement about the cast and crew of the film, the same is expected to be done in the near future. The movie is tentatively titled Thala 60. Reportedly, it's going to be a thrilling, action packed and adventurous ride.

Earlier, while talking about the film, Boney Kapoor had shared that the script of the film totally suits the personality of Thala Ajith and is high on the actor's passion for sports and racing. For those who're uninitiated, Ajith's association with Boney Kapoor began after he did a cameo in Sridevi starrer English Vinglish.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith is currently gearing up for the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. The film is to hit the theatres on August 8, 2019.