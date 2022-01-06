Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' POSTPONED amid COVID-19 surge, details inside

'Valimai' was scheduled to release on 13 January 2022, but now has been postponed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' POSTPONED amid COVID-19 surge, details inside

Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The film was initially supposed to release on 13 January 2022 but has now been postponed.

Producer Boney Kapoor released the official statement on Twitter.


The new release date hasn't been announced yet.

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.