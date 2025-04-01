A video clip posted on social media pages, showed Ronaldinho politely posing with a number of kids after the match.

Aadvik Ajith Kumar, the young son of actor Ajith Kumar, is on cloud nine, thanks to a priceless moment he got to spend with iconic football player Ronaldinho, who was in Chennai for an exhibition match.

A video clip posted on social media pages, showed Ronaldinho politely posing with a number of kids after the match. Interestingly, as he begins to be escorted away from the surging crowds around him, the footballer gently pats the head of Aadvik Ajith Kumar.

Shalini Ajith Kumar, who was also present to watch the match along with her son, said, “It was amazing. It was a wonderful experience.” The former actress also said that her son, who was a football player himself, enjoyed watching the match very much.

On Sunday, the iconic players of Brazil’s legendary 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning squad played an exhibition match against former India players at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The Brazilian team defeated the All India stars team, with the end scoreline reading 2-1 in favour of the Brazil Legends. Meanwhile, music director Anirudh Ravichander, who has sung the second single in Ajith Kumar’s next film, ‘Good Bad Ugly’, said that he was happy to be a part of ‘God Bless You’. The second single from the film was released on Sunday.

Anirudh wrote, “Happy to be part of #GodBlessU for dearest AK sir in my bro @gvprakash‘s music and @Adhikravi‘s directorial.” The second single, ‘God Bless You’ is a fast-paced, foot-tapping rap song that is bound to make fans happy. The song, which has been set to tune by G V Prakash, has lyrics by Rokesh and rap portions by Paal Dabba.

The film, which features Ajith Kumar and Trisha in the lead, is to hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)