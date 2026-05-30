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Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini dies at 84; actor returns to Chennai from Dubai

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Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini dies at 84; actor returns to Chennai from Dubai

Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away in Chennai at the age of 85, prompting condolences from political leaders and members of the film industry.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 30, 2026, 11:40 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini dies at 84; actor returns to Chennai from Dubai
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The mother of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, Mohini Mani, passed away in Chennai on Saturday at the age of 85. According to reports, she had been dealing with age-related health issues in recent months.

News of her demise was confirmed by multiple Tamil media outlets and later acknowledged by film industry trackers and trade analysts. Mohini Mani's passing comes nearly three years after the death of her husband, P. Subramaniam, popularly known as PS Mani, who died in 2023 at the same age.

While Ajith Kumar and his team have not yet released an official statement, reports suggest that the actor is currently in Dubai and is expected to return to Chennai to attend the final rites. The last rites are reportedly scheduled to take place at the family's residence in Palavakkam.

Following the news, several prominent personalities from politics and the film industry expressed their condolences. Kamal Haasan shared a message on social media, writing, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ajitkumar's mother, Mrs. Mohini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajitkumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother.”

M. K. Stalin also mourned her death, saying, “I was deeply pained to learn of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Mani, the mother of my dear brother, Mr. Ajith Kumar. I find myself without words to console Mr. Ajith Kumar, who is grieving the loss of the mother who gave him life—a mother who rejoiced as she watched him scale great heights.”

He further added, “I hope that the cherished memories shared with his mother will serve as a source of strength to help him find solace during this time of sorrow. My deepest condolences and sympathies go out to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family.”

K. Annamalai also offered his condolences, describing the news as deeply saddening and praying for her soul.

Ajith Kumar, one of Tamil cinema's leading stars, was last seen in the films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Apart from acting, he has also been actively participating in international motorsport events through his racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing.

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