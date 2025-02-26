It may be recalled that Ajith's car had toppled in round 6 during a race in Valencia.

A new video clip showing actor Ajith Kumar attempting to start his car and race, immediately after having suffered a crash in Valencia, Spain, is now winning hearts online.

It may be recalled that Ajith's car had toppled in round 6 during a race in Valencia. On Sunday (February 23), a video clip of the actor's car crashing got released, causing several of his fans to be concerned about his safety. However, sources close to the star assured them that he was safe.

Recently, a new video emerged showing Ajith attempting to restart the car immediately after the crash in a bid to rejoin the race. Ajith's determination to continue racing, despite suffering a crash is now winning admiration from his fans and netizens.

In the video clip that is now going viral on social media, Ajith's car rolls over a couple of times before the engine dies down. Ajith then attempts to restart the car and rejoin the race. However, despite his best efforts, the car doesn't start and he calls it in.

Ajith is seen reporting the crash, saying, "Car toppled with a couple of rolls. I am okay. Switching off the main." Ajith's racing team shared the video and wrote, "Salute to our Chief. #NeverGiveUp."

Soon after the crash on Sunday, Ajith Kumar's racing team put out the video and explained what had taken place. They wrote, "In Valencia, Spain, where the races were happening, Round 5 was good for Ajith Kumar. He ended in 14th place, earning appreciation from everyone. Round 6 was unfortunate. Crashed two times due to other cars. The video clearly shows he was not at fault. First time, despite the crash, he got back into the pit and was doing well. When the second crash happened, he toppled twice. His perseverance is stronger, and he comes out unscathed again to continue the race. Thanks for all the prayers and wishes. AK is all right."

