Ajith Kumar, the actor and racer, was involved in a crash this weekend during a practice run ahead of the race in Estoril, Portugal.

Speaking about the incident, he described it as a "bad crash" but reassured everyone that he was doing fine. He also mentioned how his team helped him quickly get his car ready in time for the race.

In a video shared by Ajith Kumar's fan page on YouTube, the actor expressed his excitement about being back to racing. He said, "It feels great to be racing here in Estoril on the track. It’s very surreal to be sitting in the car on the circuit. It’s a proud moment, actually. It’s a very technical circuit; I’m glad my timing is getting better. It’s been a good weekend so far.”

Ajith Kumar then opened up about the crash he experienced during the practice run, admitting, "Of course, this morning, it was disastrous in practice when I crashed. I had a bad crash. Thanks to my team, they put the car together and had to go straight for the qualifying. A nerve-wracking moment for me, you know.”

Ajith Kumar also shared his happiness about the growing interest in racing among his fans, saying, "I am so happy that they started to follow this sport that I love so much. I’m extremely grateful not just to the fans but to everybody back home who have been following me and wanting to know what I’m upto. I give my thanks to all of them."

This comes just a month after Ajith's earlier crash at the 24H Dubai race, where he collided with a barrier during a practice run. His team confirmed the incident to Hindustan Times, stating, "Yes, he narrowly escaped an accident when his race car hit the barrier at around 12:45 pm. The security personnel were quick to respond. Ajith was moved to another race car since the one involved in the crash was totaled, and he continued with his practice. Thankfully, he was unharmed."

Ajith was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi, and he is set to star in Good Bad Ugly. He has made it clear that he will only shoot for films during the off-season of his racing commitments.