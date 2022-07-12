Ajith Kumar greets people near Eiffel Tower, poses with fans on Paris streets; photos break the internet

@ajith_fans_sl/Instagram

The Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is currently vacationing in Paris with his family and his photos from the French capital city are going viral across the internet. In several photos shared by the actor's fan pages on Instagram and Twitter, Ajith is seen greeting his fans near Eiffel Tower and posing with them on the streets of Paris.

In another photo that is spreading like a wildfire on social media, Ajith can be seen enjoying a lavish dinner with his family and friends in Paris. The 51-year-old actor, who has starred in over 60 films, is also seen posing with one little girl in a cute and adorable picture that has surfaced online.

Here are the viral photos from his Paris vacation

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith was last seen in action film Valimai which crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The H. Vinoth directorial, which was released in February, also stars Huma Qureshi, Gurbani Judge, and Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.



READ | Ajith Kumar's fans bathe Valimai producer Boney Kapoor's car with curd and milk on film's opening show

The action-thriller was the second collaboration between the superstar Ajith, director H. Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor after the success of the legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019, which was the Tamil remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink in which Ajith Kumar essayed the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original film.

Before even the release of Valimai, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor already announced his third collaboration with Ajith Kumar and H. Vinoth on February 15 with the hashtag #AK61. The new title and the poster of AK61 are expected to be released in August.