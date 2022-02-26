Ajay Devgn reveals what attracted him about series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'

After dazzling his fans over the big screen, Ajay Devgn is ready to treat his fans by making a debut in the digital world with action-thriller 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.' The six episodic series stars Devgn, Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, and Satyadeep Misra in key roles.

The Rajesh Mapushkar directorial is a crime-investigative thriller where the 'Singham' star plays the role of a cop, and he revealed what attracted him the most about his character Rudra. "The concept of Rudra was intriguing for me. Rudra is a smart cop who uses his impeccable mind skills to stay ahead of criminals." He further added, "Rudra doesn’t feel the need to use violence as a weapon. Instead, he is analytical and puts details first. Rudra is suave, nuanced and mindful and that’s why I was drawn to him in the first place.”

Watch the trailer of Rudra- The Edge of Darkness

The show is an official remake of the British series 'Luther' and after directing 'Delhi Crime 2' director Rajesh liked exploring the crime genre more. “As a storyteller, I love to explore genres. My first film was a feel-good father-son film. Then, the second one was a satire. I was writing my next film which was a musical. I shot Delhi Crime Season 2 and I enjoyed the whole challenge of shooting crime.”

READ Director Rajesh Mapuskar reveals why he chose Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'

Mapushkar believes that with Ajay Devgn, the Indianised version of 'Luther' would be fascinating. "I have done a Delhi Police crime show and this was a Mumbai Police crime show and a psychological thriller. It would be interesting to see the whole concept of 'Luther' get Indianised. That was an additional challenge. That interested me. That and the fact that Ajay Devgn was down to play the lead!”

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali