Ajay Devgn releases first look of Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Actor Ajay Devgn has revealed the first look of his film "Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior".

The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to unveil the first glimpse of the movie, in which he will play the titular role of the Maratha leader in Shivaji's army, Taanaji Malusare.

"He fought for his people, his soil and his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare," wrote Devgn, alongside the poster.

The first look shows a warrior fighting on the battlefield, without showing the face of the actor.

The film will be directed by Om Raut and will release in 2019.

Devgn's "Baadshaho" and "Golmaal Again" will hit the screens this year.

