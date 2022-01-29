Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' trailer out - WATCH

The trailer gives a glimpse into dark and complex narrative, delving into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them.

The makers of Ajay Devgn’s web debut ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness` have unveiled the intriguing trailer of the show on Saturday. The two-minute-long trailer opens with Ajay`s intense and fierce avatar of a cop .The riveting psychological crime drama features a stellar cast that includes Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

The trailer gives a glimpse into a dark and complex narrative, delving into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. Ajay Devgn’s titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fights for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the crime drama is helmed by director Rajesh Mapuskar. Spanning across six episodes, this series is an Indian remake of the iconic, globally successful British series – ‘Luther’. Talking about his digital debut, actor Ajay Devgn said, "The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as `Rudra’. What enticed me about the character is his nuanced, multi-faceted personality and his grit, something that viewers have never witnessed before at this scale in Indian Entertainment.

"Actor Esha Deol talked about her marking her return with this show. She said, "The love that I have received from my fans since the first announcement of my return has been humbling and I am really glad to mark my return with a show as riveting as `Rudra: The Edge of Darkness`. It has been a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend and co-actor like Ajay Devgn who from day one of our shoots eased me into being back in front of the camera. "She also talked about her shooting experience.

"During the shoot, we were back to sharing the same on-screen chemistry we have had while shooting for our earlier films together - and the innumerable pranks too! While being back to experiencing the pre-release rush, I really look forward to getting one step closer to the audience through my character and the show," Esha added.

Director Rajesh Mapuskar shared that Ajay plays a "grey hero" in the show." `Rudra` is an exceptionally special series, narrative-wise, as it spins a darker and grimmer tale to the usual cop and crime drama. Here we have a grey hero who believes in living in the dark to discover the truth. The psyche of criminal minds is explored here in a never-before-seen manner. The audience takes away some understanding of how the deeply alluring minds of the criminals work. I hope the series receives much love and appreciation from the audience," he shared.

The Hotstar Specials show is coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.