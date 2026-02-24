Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message: 'We both deserve a medal and a...'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary with a rare picture and playful social media post, delighting fans and showing why they remain one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary, delighting fans with a rare picture of the couple and a playful social media post. Known as one of the most beloved couples in the industry, the duo continues to inspire fans with their long-lasting love and strong bond.

Kajol’s playful social media post:

The special day was celebrated by Kajol through her Instagram post, which featured a previously unseen photograph of her and Ajay Devgn. In her caption, she jokingly wrote that both she and her husband deserve a 'medal and a trophy' for staying together for 27 years. The couple used their lighthearted message to show their fun chemistry while demonstrating their ability to combine love with comedy throughout their relationship. Fans quickly reacted, leaving comments expressing their excitement and admiration for the couple’s enduring bond.

Ajay appeared sophisticated in his black suit, which he wore with a white shirt, while Kajol looked radiant in her maroon saree. Their smiles and warm expressions highlighted the comfort and understanding they share after decades of marriage.

Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh assures fans he is safe amid Mexico Cartel violence: 'Flying back home'

A long journey together:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol first met on a film set in the mid-1990s and gradually became one of Bollywood’s most admired couples. They tied the knot on February 24, 1999, and they have two children named Nysa and Yug. The couple has been successful together in several films throughout their career while maintaining their strong bond, which lasts both in public and private settings. Ajay Devgn shared a romantic video montage from their films on Valentine’s Day earlier this year to ask Kajol to be his Valentine, which showcased their personal and cinematic history together.