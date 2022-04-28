Runway 34 movie review: Ajay Devgn excels in this aviation thriller

A scene from Runway 34

Runway 34

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh

Director: Ajay Devgn

Rating: 3.5/5

There are only handful of movies which address the real struggles of a pilot during bad weather landing. Things can easily go out of hand if the pilot is not vigilant. Some of these situations have been portrayed in films such as Sully and Flight. But Runway 34 is the first Bollywood film to do that with Ajay Devgn at the helm of affairs.

The film is based on the true story of a Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi. This flight, in 2015, could have resulted in a disastrous crash if the pilot was not alert.

With Runway 34, Ajay Devgn returns as director and presents a unique theme which is a fantastic cinematic experience. The impact compounds with scintillating performances by Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and Ajay Devgn himself.

A flamboyant and stylish pilot, played by Ajay Devgn, along with his co-pilot Rakul Preet Singh, takes off with a plane full of passengers during fair weather conditions, but by the time the plane reaches Kochi, the bad weather and lack of visibility make it impossible for it to land. The pilot makes a decision to land the plane in Trivandrum, and not Bangalore, and despite trying to land the plane on designated runway, the team just couldn’t land it.

Later, the authorities, in a poor attempt to clear the name of company, calls for a massive enquiry, where everyone is trying to burn the pilot.

Runway 34 is probably the only aviation film in Indian cinema. Needless to say it is made with sheer brilliance which will definitely reaffirms Ajay Devgn’s directorial credentials.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh also hold their ground in a fast paced film.

Runway 34 is a balanced film, with right amount of technical, emotional and masala content. The film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and YouTuber CarryMinati.