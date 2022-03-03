Ajay Devgn enters metaverse with virtual avatar inspired by his character in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'

Ajay Devgn will be seen portraying a suave, nuanced cop in his OTT debut in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'. A remake of the highly successful British show 'Luther', the Disney+Hotstar series is a crime-investigative thriller that also stars Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, and Satyadeep Misra in key roles.

The upcoming Hotstar Specials’ 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' is set to become the first-ever series to foray into the dynamic world of the metaverse. Exploring the emerging intersection of the digital and physical world, the platform, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, has associated with Hungama Digital's Web3 venture called Hefty Entertainment to create this Metaverse.

Talking about this new development, lead actor Ajay Devgn said, “The exciting and novel space of the metaverse is an all-new world. It goes beyond our wildest imagination. I have always wanted to be closer to my fans and today I can proudly say - I am there. With my avatar, inspired by my role in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, I am marking yet another first by foraying into the metaverse with the Hotstar Specials series that is so close to my heart now. From a digital series debut to my very first venture into the metaverse, this has been an incredible journey for me.’’



Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, the riveting psychological crime drama is celebrated actor Ajay Devgn’s digital series debut, where he will be donning the avatar of a cop never seen before.

Spanning six episodes, 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4, 2022, in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.