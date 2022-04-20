Ajay Devgn drops stunning photo of daughter Nysa Devgn on her birthday

Nysa Devgn/Twitter

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to drop a stunning photo of his daughter Nysa Devgn on her 19th birthday. Extending good wishes on his daughter's birthday, Ajay wrote alongside the photo that he is privileged to have Nysa in his life. He also mentioned that she is extremely special to him and would remain so "today, tomorrow, forever."

"Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you," Ajay wrote. He followed the caption with a hug emoji.

In the photo, Nysa Devgn is seen dressed in a deep neck black top teamed with high-waist denim pants. In a close-up shot, Nysa is seen gazing into the camera lens, looking stunning as ever. Minimal makeup, tresses left open in soft curls and a delicate pendant rounded off her look.

Check out the photo below:



Nysa Devgn's photos often take the internet by storm. Although there is no verified account of Nysa on Instagram, her family and friends often tag an account by the name @nysadevgan which is a private handle.

However, Nysa's fan following is so huge on social media that every time a photo of her surfaces online, it goes viral within minutes.

Meanwhile, Nysa's father, actor Ajay Devgn, whose upcoming film 'Runway 34' will be releasing soon, has announced his next venture 'Bholaa', a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film 'Kaithi'. 'Bholaa', which will be an action-drama movie, will release on March 30, 2023, and the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role of a super-cop.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Bhola' and 'Runway 34' Devgn's upcoming films include 'Thank God', 'Maidaan' and 'Drishyam 2'.